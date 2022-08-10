Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Paige Spiranac continues to prove that she's one of the best social media influencers in the business.

On Tuesday, Spiranac posted the following question on her Twitter account: "Let’s play a game! How many @swaggolfco head covers do you see behind me?"

This post from Spiranac included a photo of her in a matching outfit. That photo ended up distracting her followers from the actual question.

One follower tweeted, "What headcovers?"

Another person replied, "Headcovers? Sorry what what?"

Some people acknowledged that Spiranac accomplished her ultimate goal with this post.

"She's fully bought in now," one person wrote. "Perfecting her craft - great work."

This tweet from Spiranac has nearly 17,000 likes.

Spiranac has not yet revealed how many head covers are in this photo, which makes sense because not many of her followers have actually figured it out.