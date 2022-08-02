Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Tiger Woods Question

Earlier this week, LIV Golf head and former golfing star Greg Norman revealed how much the league offered Tiger Woods.

According to Norman, LIV Golf offered Woods between $700-$800 million to join the new league. Yes, you read that correctly, the league offered him nearly $1 billion and he said 'no.'

On Tuesday afternoon, former professional golfer turned social media superstar Paige Spiranac reacted to the news.

"That is 'F-you' money, that is 'buy an island money' and Tiger was like, you know what, no thank you," Spiranac said. "Maybe it's because he already has so much money that he doesn't know what to do with. Maybe he wants to protect his legacy with a limited schedule since his body can't play that much. Maybe he wants to be a Ryder Cup captain. But Tiger, he said no."

She also posed a simple question for fans. What would they do if they were sitting in Tiger's shoes?

Most know he doesn't need the money, so they'd make the same choice he did.

"He’s done the right thing. Regardless of where the money comes from, Tiger’s career was all about making history in the game, not playing glorified exhibition matches," one fan said.

"I would take that in a heartbeat. However, if I'm Tiger Woods, I'm doing the same thing he did. I'm rich already, I love the game of golf and I want to beat the best players in the best tournaments that have been played for over 100 years," another fan suggested.

What would you do?