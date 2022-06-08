Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Phil Mickelson

Just a few days ago, the golf world learned how much money Phil Mickelson took to leave the PGA Tour.

According to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, Mickelson received a contract i the nine-digit range. "Hearing from a source that Mickelson signed a contract Saturday night worth [approximately] $200 million," Romine tweeted.

Just a few days later, LIV Golf held an introductory press conference, of which Mickelson was a part. It didn't take long for photos of Mickelson's appearance to start floating around social media.

Golf analyst Paige Spiranac took time to react to one Mickelson photo with a caption that had the golfing world's attention.

"Guys when they are trying to make eye contact with a girl with big boobies," she said over a picture of Mickelson giving a blank stare.

There are plenty of jokes flying around about the LIV Golf series and the golfers who left the PGA Tour to join it. However, the league continues to poach top talent from the PGA Tour.

Both Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are expected to leave for the new tour as well.