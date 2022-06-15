Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's U.S. Open Picks

On Wednesday morning, golf analyst Paige Spiranac revealed her picks for the upcoming U.S. Open.

"The Country Club, you need to drive it really well, so off the stats, we're looking at Jon Rahm, Corey Conners, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley," Spiranac said. "Off of those five players, I have the best kind of gut feeling about Jon Rahm--he had an amazing press conference--and then Matthew Fitzpatrick who has won on this golf course on the US Amateur."

She also mentioned she thinks Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel and Max Homa will be three more names to watch this weekend. Oh, and she thinks Phil Mickelson is a good bet to miss the cut.

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to her picks on social media.

"she agrees with some of my picks! Golf fans she knows her stuff," one fan said.

"I’m gonna bet on all of them Paige, fantastic insight!" another fan said - perhaps a little tongue-in-cheek.

Fans clearly love seeing Paige give her picks every week. Whether or not they're actually taking the advice is another story.

Who do you think will win the U.S. Open in Bookline?