Golf World Reacts To Patrick Reed, Lawsuit News

On Tuesday afternoon, the golfing world learned that Patrick Reed has filed yet another lawsuit.

According to multiple reports, Reed filed a defamation suit in the Southern District of Texas against golf analyst Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel. The lawsuit states Chamblee and Golf Channel “have conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, its executives and its Commissioner Jay Monahan, to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed.”

The lawsuit alleges damages in excess of $750 million.

Here's more from Golf.com:

Chamblee, who has been a Golf Channel commentator for more than a decade, has strongly opposed LIV Golf’s entrance into the golf ecosystem. Reed’s lawsuit taps into that steadfast belief and asserts that Chamblee and Golf Channel are in cahoots with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and “are defaming and smearing anyone associated with LIV—including Mr. Reed, one of it’s most prominent athletes—in order to try to maintain their monopolistic hold on professional golf and therefore continue to substantially profit, to the tune of an estimated $1.522 billion in revenue for the PGA Tour alone in 2022.”

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to the lawsuit news.

"The irony is the kindest and most credulous coverage of Patrick Reed came from the PGA Tour and the Golf Channel," one analyst said.

Reed was one of the most polarizing players on the PGA Tour during his time there. However, after the nine-time PGA Tour winner left for the LIV Golf series, fans didn't hold back.

Will Reed win his lawsuit?