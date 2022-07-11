Golf World Reacts To PGA Tour Investigation News

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 08: PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a press conference prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is reportedly being investigated by the Justice Department.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the investigation is looking into whether or not the PGA Tour engaged in anticompetitive actions against the LIV Tour.

LIV Golf doesn't like that the PGA Tour has banned its players from competing in their events.

"The Department of Justice is investigating whether the PGA Tour engaged in anticompetitive behavior as it battles the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, the PGA Tour confirmed to The Wall Street Journal," said Louise Radnofsky and Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal.

Golf fans are intrigued by this investigation.

The LIV figured this was coming after it mentioned that the PGA Tour would “likely cause the federal government to investigate and punish the PGA Tour’s unlawful practices," per Outkick.com.

We'll have to see what's discovered during this investigation.