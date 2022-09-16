Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson, PGA Tour News

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Phil Mickelson made headlines with a comment about the PGA Tour.

The six-time major champion revealed he's thinking about taking his name off of a lawsuit against his former employer. LIV Golf joined the lawsuit late last month, which could prompt Mickelson to drop his name from the suit.

"I haven't done anything yet, but now that LIV is involved, it's not necessary for me to be a part of it," Mickelson said after playing in Thursday's LIV Golf pro-am at Rich Harvest Farms. "I currently still am [part of the lawsuit]. I don't know what I'm really going to do. The only reason for me to stay in it is damages, which, I don't really want or need anything."

Most fans flocked to Twitter with some jokes about his decision.

"I am considering dropping cookies from my diet," one fan said.

"He misspelled, 'Please don’t hate me,'" another fan said.

Should Mickelson drop out of the lawsuit?