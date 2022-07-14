Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Controversial Outfit

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The 150th Open Championship teed off from St. Andrews earlier this morning with the best players in the world on arguably the most iconic course in the world.

Among those on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.

That continued when he stepped foot on the course this morning. Mickelson's outfit, a t-shirt under a quarter zip sweatshirt, captivated the attention of the masses on social media.

Fans couldn't help but give their opinions.

"Phil looks like a guy you’d see at country club of Miami on any given day but instead is playing the open on one of the most iconic courses ever. Crazy!" one fan said.

"Phil goes from the height of popularity to the bottom in less than a year. Have not seen him on coverage at all this morning. Like him or not this a real shame," another fan said.

"When you were planning on hitting the blackjack tables but a tee time at The Old Course opened up last minute," another fan joked.

What do you think of his outfit?