Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Performance At U.S. Open

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The month of June has been an eventful one for six-time major winner Phil Mickelson. And not for any good reasons.

Mickelson has been a central figure in the controversy surrounding the LIV Golf tour, but was still eligible to join the U.S. Open at The Country Club this week. Unfortunately, he's going to be heading home for the weekend.

Mickelson wrapped up his second round at the Masters with a score of 73, putting him 11 over par for the first two rounds. With only about a dozen golfers finishing lower than him, he's assured of missing the cut.

Golf fans aren't exactly shedding any tears for Mickelson right now (save for a few diehard supporters). His decision to join the LIV Golf tour angered countless fans across America. As a result, fans have been rubbing his struggles in his face since yesterday:

The public turning against Phil Mickelson stems in large part from him joining the LIV Golf tour, which is backed in large part by the royal family of Saudi Arabia.

To say that the Saudi Arabia human rights record is "spotty" would be putting things likely. Just as notably, the royal family has previously been implicated in the September 11 terrorist attacks - and Mickelson has been called out by family members of the victims because of it.

For now, Mickelson will have to lick his wounds in preparation for the next LIV Golf event.

The U.S. Open remains the only major Phil Mickelson hasn't won. It's going to stay that way for another year at least.