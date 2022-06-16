Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Performance Today

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Phil Mickelson of the United States walks on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has been a trainwreck during the first round of the U.S.Open.

Mickelson started out the first six holes with a 5-over score and it didn't get any better with the next four holes. He's currently 6-over par with only a few holes left.

He's in serious danger of not making the cut at this event, but he does have eight holes left for today's round and then 18 holes tomorrow to get himself back in it.

Fans have definitely noticed that Mickelson is way off his game on Thursday.

This is only Mickelson's second event in the last handful of months. He played in the inaugural LIV Tour event last week before joining the field for the U.S. Open.

You can watch the rest of today's action on NBC.