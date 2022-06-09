Golf World Reacts To Reporter's Claim He Was Physically Removed From LIV Event

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is enjoying its first-ever event at the prestigious Centurion Club in London. But the event has been somewhat marred by a recent claim from a reporter at the venue.

On Thursday, golf writer Alan Shipnuck tweeted that he was physically removed from Phil Mickelson's press conference this afternoon. He said that two "neckless security dudes" said they were acting on orders from their boss.

But Shipnuck's efforts to figure out who gave the command to have him removed were halted. He couldn't tell whether it was golf event organizers or members of the Saudi royal family itself.

The golf world was collectively shocked by this allegation from Shipnuck. Many are bashing LIV Golf for that behavior and admonishing those who criticized the PGA Tour:

Of course, there have been deeper concerns with the Saudi royal family financially backing the LIV Golf tour from the get go. Saudi Arabia's record when it comes to journalists is considered spotty at best by many media figures and civilians.

Many on Twitter have suggested that the behavior demonstrated with Alan Shipnuck is further evidence that the LIV Golf tour is flawed from the very top.

It will be interesting to see how LIV Golf responds to this allegation - if it does at all.

The long-term viability of the tour will likely hinge on receiving support from major media outlets.