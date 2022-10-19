Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson Drama

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 10th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It's a day that ends with "Y" so that means there's more drama between Phil Mickelson & fellow golfers.

In this case, PGA Tour golfer Rory McIlroy isn't happy with what Mickelson said last week. Mickelson thinks that because of some top players defecting to the LIV Tour, he thinks that it's trending upwards while the PGA Tour is trending downwards.

McIlroy definitely doesn't see it that way.

"I certainly don’t see the PGA Tour trending downward at all. 95% of the talent is here," McIlroy said. "I don’t think anyone who takes a logical view of the game of golf can agree with what he said.”

Some golf fans sided with McIlroy, while others are tired of the two sides bickering.

"Thank you Rory. People who have blinders on can’t be reasoned with. Phil has tried at every turn to justify to himself the biggest career mistake any golfer could ever do and now doesn’t want to live with that decision," another fan tweeted.

The feud between the PGA Tour & the LIV Tour isn't going away anytime soon.