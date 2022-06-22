Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Brooks Koepka Comments

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy wasn't happy with Brooks Koepka's decision on Wednesday.

Koepka decided to join the LIV Tour as he's now one of many big-time golfers to leave the PGA Tour.

McIlroy spoke to the media on Wednesday and seemed surprised by Koepka's decision but also took issue with it.

"Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously. I think I'm surprised that a lot of these guys (who joined the LIV) because they say one thing and then do another and I don't understand that," McIlroy said. "It's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing."

The golf world had some fascinating takes on that statement from McIlroy.

This has clearly created a big rift among the top golfers around the world and it's only going to get worse before it gets better.