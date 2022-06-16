Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Controversial Shirt

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy was rocking an interesting shirt during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Most golfers usually just wear casual shirts for these tournaments, but McIlroy wore one that Nike may not be too proud of.

Golf fans had some funny reactions to McIlroy's shirt as he was playing.

"Rory McIlroy is such a humble and sustainable guy that he told Nike they could just use the table cloth from the Ouimet House to make that shirt," one fan said.

"Rory is wearing 70s motel flower wallpaper as a shirt and shoes that have "LOBSTER" painted on the soles. Rory by 8," another fan tweeted.

"That’s two ridiculous par saves from Rory thru 14 holes today. It’s the shirt, it has powers," another fan tweeted.

McIlroy finished the first round at 3-under heading into the second round on Friday.

We'll have to see if he has a plan to wear a similar shirt for it.