Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Insane Performance Today

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy is doing his thing again on Sunday of a PGA Tour event.

He did it for the first time this season back in April when he rallied at The Masters to finish second. After that, he got hot in the PGA Championship last month, though still finished outside the top five.

He came into today tied for the lead at the Canadian Open but is now the sole leader with only a few holes left. So far, McIlroy has hit eight birdies in his first 12 holes.

In fact, he shot a 29 (!!!) in the front nine and is now at 19-under.

Golf fans are amazed at how McIlroy has been able to do this.

Should he hold on to win this event, there's no doubt he'll be considered one of the favorites to win next week's U.S. Open.

You can watch the remainder of the final round on The Golf Channel.