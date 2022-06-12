Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Post-Round Interview

Rory McIlroy made sure to mention Greg Norman during his post-victory interview at the Canadian Open.

McIlroy successfully defended his title from last year and won his 21st overall PGA Tour event, which is one more than Norman.

Norman is currently the commissioner of LIV Golf and CEO of LIV Golf Investments. He's gotten a lot of McIlroy's close friends on the PGA Tour to leave it for the LIV Tour.

"This is a day that I will remember for a long, long time," McIlroy said. "21st PGA Tour win, one more than someone else. That gave me a little bit of an extra incentive today and I'm happy to get it done."

Golf fans liked this burn from McIlroy.

McIlroy finished 19-under to win this event and he's surely going to be a top contender to win the U.S. Open next week.