Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win On Sunday

Rory McIlroy pulled off a dramatic victory at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing two strokes ahead of Tony Finau to cement back-to-back triumphs at St. George's Golf Course.

Although bogeys on the final round's 13th and 16th holes created an opening for the field, McIlroy sealed a win with birdies on the final two holes.

The victory marked McIlroy's 21st career PGA tour win, passing Greg Norman for sole possession of seventh on the all-time leaderboard.

McIlroy, who has been critical of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, was not shy about pointing out that he's now ahead of the new golf league's controversial CEO.

The golf world took notice of McIlroy ending the week with the last laugh over Norman.

Right after LIV Golf's opening event in London, McIlroy gave the PGA Tour a captivating Sunday by finishing 19-under in a thrilling win.

McIlroy put on a show in Canada.