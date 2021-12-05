Golf World Reacts To Saturday’s Tiger Woods News

Another day, another notable Tiger Woods development.

While the 15-time major champion continues to recover from the injuries suffered in a February car accident, he appears to be making some pretty major progress.

Woods has been spotted back doing work on the course. On Saturday, he was reportedly spotted taking swings with his driver.

That’s a pretty big step for someone less than a year removed from a serious single-car accident in Southern California.

The golf world is intrigued.

“Feels strategic showing these swings in order. Posts the iron shot, a couple days later hits woods in public view, a couple days after that it’s driver,” one fan tweeted.

“The fact that Tiger is back on the course and ready to play in another tournament is a miracle. Unmatched mentality,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“I mean he’s fully back? All that stuff at the beginning of the week was to throw us off like usual? He’s back…..” one fan added on Twitter.

Now, Tiger isn’t back yet, but he certainly appears to be capable of playing again one day. And that’s pretty great to see.