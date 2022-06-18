Golf World Reacts To Scotte Scheffler's Incredible 3rd Round So Far

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Scottie Scheffler of the United States prepares to putt on the first green during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler is putting on a show in the third round of Saturday's U.S. Open. After holing out for eagle, Scheffler took a two-stroke lead at 6-under.

It's still tight coming down the stretch, with three golfers tied at 4-under and Jon Rahm not far behind a stroke behind them.

The golf world reacted to Scottie Scheffler's impressive display on social media.

"SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER YOU DOG," commented the 'Fore Play' podcast in all-caps.

"OH MY SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER," tweeted BetMGM.

"Scottie Scheffler is not getting as much hype for his season as Spieth did in 2015, and that needs to change," said Mike McDaniel.



"Scottie Scheffler. Big fan of the eagle."

"Scottie Scheffler is a freaking machine."

"Take a bow, Scottie Scheffler," tweeted the Presidents Cup.

"Scottie Scheffler is the only player under par in the final groups," noted Lukas Weese. "He's 3-under for the day as he makes the turn."

"Scottie Scheffler doing Scottie Scheffler things at the U.S. Open."

He's the world No. 1 for a reason, ladies and gentlemen.