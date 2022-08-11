Golf World Reacts To Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith Drama

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Scottie Scheffler of the United States prepares to putt on the first green during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, the top 125 golfers in the FedEx Cup Playoffs took to the course at TPC Southwind for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic.

During the first round of action, FedEx Cup No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Cameron Smith were paired together. Over the past few weeks, rumors have consistently linked Smith to the new LIV Golf series.

With that in mind, a video of Scheffler walking right in front of Smith while Smith was reading a putt hit social media. Fans thought Scheffler was sending a message with Smith on his way off the PGA Tour.

Fans couldn't get enough of Scheffler's pettiness.

"Absolutely here for this level of pettiness," one fan said.

"No. 1 in the world and No. 1 in our hearts!" another fan said.

Other fans are just waiting for an event that pits the PGA Tour against the LIV Golf series.

"Can we go ahead and schedule the LIV vs. PGA match-play? Tiger & Phil are team captains, would probably set a PPV record," a fan said.

Do you think Scheffler walked in front of Smith's line on purpose?