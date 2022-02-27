Sepp Straka made PGA Tour history Sunday in spectacular comeback fashion. Down by five shots entering the final round, Straka rallied to beat Shane Lowry by one shot to win the Honda Classic.

By doing so, Straka became the first Austrian golfer to win a PGA Event.

The golf world celebrated Straka’s groundbreaking win on social media.

“Georgia’s Sepp Straka wins the Honda Classic. First Austrian to win on PGA Tour. Shoots 66 on Sunday to finish 10-under,” tweeted Bulldogs reporter Chip Towers.

“Sepp Straka, who was +10000 before the tournament, just won the 2022 Honda Classic!” tweeted Caesars Sportsbook.

“[Sepp Straka] is the first Austrian 🇦🇹 winner on @PGATOUR at the Honda Classic,” noted John Duggan. “Shane Lowry didn’t do much wrong and came up a shot short as Daniel Berger fell away. Promising performance by Shane ahead of the Players Championship and ultimately, the Masters.”

“[Sepp Straka] was 24/1 entering today to win The Honda Classic,” tweeted FanDuel Sportsbook. “He just completed the comeback.”

Congrats to Straka on an amazing comeback win!