Golf World Reacts To Significant Bubba Watson News

Over the past few months, the LIV Golf series has poached several big names from the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson were among the first to accept massive sums of money to join the new league. Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith joined soon thereafter.

Bit LIV Golf isn't done taking big names away from the PGA Tour just yet. According to a report from Golf Digest, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson is set to join LIV Golf as well.

Fans aren't exactly thrilled with the news.

"Bubba is 43, hasn't won on tour in 4 years and is currently ranked 86th in the world. Nice get," one fan said jokingly.

"Another nobody who hasn’t been able to compete competitively in majors for 10 years," said another fan.

Others are feeling happy for Bubba, who likely had a nice payday.

"Wow! PGA is gonna have to start making some massive changes. Congrats Bubba Watson!" a fan said.

Earlier Wednesday, LIV Golf announced it is expanding to 14 tournaments and increasing the prize pool to $405 million next season. It's no wonder some players are choosing to leave the PGA Tour.