Golf World Reacts To Significant Open Championship News

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - APRIL 26: The Claret Jug sits on the 18th tee at St Andrews Old Course on April 26, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. The 150th Open Championship will take place on The Old Course at St Andrews between the 14th and 17th July. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/R&A/Getty Images

Golfers who defected the PGA Tour for the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series received some welcomed news on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the R&A, those golfers will be allowed to compete in the Open Championship at St. Andrews in mid-July. "The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," the statement read.

"Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St Andrews. We are focused on staging a world-class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf."

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news. Most believe the LIV golfers should be allowed to compete.

"Not a fan of LIV, but there is zero reason any of the majors (Augusta National, PGA of America, USGA or the R&A) should ever ban LIV players from their tournaments. If they qualify, they should play," one fan said.

Others had a much more simple reaction.

"As they should be," said several fans on social media.

The Open Championship returns to St. Andrews on July 14.