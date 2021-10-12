Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.

Naturally, Tiger Woods fans were very encouraged by the development.

On Monday, Tiger Woods fans received another encouraging update. According to PEOPLE, Woods has a timeframe in mind for his comeback.

This is pretty significant.

“Tiger has made a remarkable recovery in the past few months, but it’s even more significant lately,” the source told PEOPLE. “It’s like every day he can do more, he can handle more, the pain is less and he’s feeling better.”

From the report:

“He’s got a timeframe in his head, but he’s not really putting that out there; he knows when he wants to return, and he’s going to make it happen,” says the source. “He says even if he’s not at 100%, he knows how important it is to get back out there and compete. That’s his goal.” No matter what, Woods is in “really great spirits, feeling really good about his recovery.”

The fact that Woods has a specific timeframe in mind for his comeback is very encouraging.

🚨Who knows who this source is or if this means anything at all, but a source told PEOPLE exclusively that Tiger has made remarkable progress, is able to do more everyday, has a rough comeback timeline in his head but is optimism he’ll return to the TOURhttps://t.co/oLtNJBm8Xn — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 11, 2021

Fans are pumped.

“The last quote is the most significant because it lines up with what Tour players have been saying: making positive progress and in great spirits. Who knows what else in that article is correct but Tour players have publicly said the very last part,” one fan tweeted.

“I don’t know if there is a more mentally strong or mentally equipped athlete in the history of sports than Tiger. He will defy all odds like he always has done and will make it look easy. There is no one like Tiger. Pure inspiration. I have no doubt he will overcome this,” another fan added.

“Man I hope they’re right…if people thought the back injuries/surgeries comeback was epic, if he could win a tournament and/or a major after that crash…..holy crap. That has to drive him knowing how people would view that,” another fan wrote.

Hopefully we’ll see Woods back on the course at some point in 2022.