Golf World Reacts To Stunning Dustin Johnson News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on from the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the LIV Golf League finally announced who would be participating in its inaugural event.

Among the 42 names announced on Tuesday was an absolute stunner. Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion, is in the field for the first LIV event taking place in London.

The golfing world couldn't quite believe it. They think the money involved was a major part of DJ's decision.

Others are looking forward to seeing DJ in a completely new setting.

"I am particularly looking forward to Dustin Johnson, team captain, choosing between ... Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim and Ryosuke Kinoshita ... to round out his team," one golf reporter said.

It's a stunning revelation because earlier this year, Johnson affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf. I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully-committed to the PGA Tour," Johnson said, via Golf Digest.

Just two weeks ago, though, Johnson appeared to be changing his tune. "I think golf is in a good spot, and I think what they’re doing ... could potentially be good for the game of golf. I’m excited to see what happens here in a few weeks," he said via Morning Read.

The event kicks off on June 9 at Centurion Golf Club.