Golf World Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Tiger Woods Video

Dating back to his Stanford days, Tiger Woods has always worn red on Sundays. Usually reserved for the last day of big events.

This Sunday, Woods was joined by his son Charlie, as the two strolled out to the course in their Sunday reds. Making for one of the more endearing moments of their PNC Championship experience together.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie bringing back Sunday red ❤️ (via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/LXmQUdJPMB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2021

The golf world quickly picked up on the father-son duo’s attire. Generating a ton of love on social media.

I aspire to have this relationship with my son https://t.co/bDmY46Om4E — Tristonian (@TheTristenBrown) December 19, 2021

You love to see it! Keeping the legacy going. https://t.co/LrFFpmnuh9 — JayPrime87 🏳️‍🌈 (@JayPrime87) December 19, 2021

Not only is it incredible to see Tiger Woods and his son walk out together in the patented Sunday reds, but it’s also incredible just to see Tiger walking again. Few thought he could ever come back after a devastating single-car crash back in February.

At one point, Woods said it was on the table that he could potentially lose his leg. Now the 15-time major champion is back on the links with one of his proudest accomplishments, his son.

What a story.