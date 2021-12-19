The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Tiger Woods Video

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods on the course with Woods' son, Charlie.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, son Charlie Woods and Justin Thomas of the United States walk up the 18th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dating back to his Stanford days, Tiger Woods has always worn red on Sundays. Usually reserved for the last day of big events.

This Sunday, Woods was joined by his son Charlie, as the two strolled out to the course in their Sunday reds. Making for one of the more endearing moments of their PNC Championship experience together.

The golf world quickly picked up on the father-son duo’s attire. Generating a ton of love on social media.

“Legendary,” a fan simply said.

“I aspire to have this relationship with my son,” replied another.

“You love to see it!” said another fan. “Keeping the legacy going.”

“iconic,” said ABC sports anchor Bri Mellon.

Not only is it incredible to see Tiger Woods and his son walk out together in the patented Sunday reds, but it’s also incredible just to see Tiger walking again. Few thought he could ever come back after a devastating single-car crash back in February.

At one point, Woods said it was on the table that he could potentially lose his leg. Now the 15-time major champion is back on the links with one of his proudest accomplishments, his son.

What a story.

