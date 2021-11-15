The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

A closeup of Phil Mickelson.PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the second tee during the second round of The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career.

Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour.

Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth event in six starts, taking home the title at the Champions finale. He joined legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win four of their first six starts on the senior tour. That’s some pretty good company to be in.

Mickelson carded a final round 65, rallying from a three-shot deficit, to take home the title on Sunday.

Few things in the sport get golf fans as excited as a Phil Mickelson win.

Well done, lefty.

Mickelson admitted earlier this weekend that he was having a tough time sleeping at the tournament – because all he could think about was hitting bombs.

Mickelson had a pretty cool message before his final round on Sunday, too.

Well said, Phil.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.