Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career.

Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour.

Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth event in six starts, taking home the title at the Champions finale. He joined legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win four of their first six starts on the senior tour. That’s some pretty good company to be in.

Mickelson carded a final round 65, rallying from a three-shot deficit, to take home the title on Sunday.

Phil wins for a fourth time in six starts! Cards a 65 to come from three back to win @schwabcupfinale. pic.twitter.com/ETf9sPtqvt — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 14, 2021

Few things in the sport get golf fans as excited as a Phil Mickelson win.

Well done, lefty.

You love to see it https://t.co/POY29dlhsc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 15, 2021

Turns out we are pretty good at this whole @ChampionsTour thing https://t.co/K9gyhx2WBs — Phil Mickelson’s Thumb (@phils_thumb) November 14, 2021

Mickelson admitted earlier this weekend that he was having a tough time sleeping at the tournament – because all he could think about was hitting bombs.

It’s past midnight here in AZ and I can’t sleep cuz all I can think about is hitting 💣’s tomorrow 🤔 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 12, 2021

Mickelson had a pretty cool message before his final round on Sunday, too.

Last round of the year. Time to dig deep, show some ❤️, hit 💣’s, MAKE SOME PUTTS and go low!

Then go home to the Wanamaker 😉 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 14, 2021

Well said, Phil.