Golf World Reacts To Sunday's Phil Mickelson Photo

Phil Mickelson is getting set to play in his first major of 2022.

Mickelson is on the grounds at The Country Club at Brookline (which is where the U.S. Open will be taking place) as he makes his final preparations.

He's coming off his first LIV event in London after he made his return to golf this past week.

The golf world had some intriguing reactions to this photo.

"Is that..a cell phone holster?" one fan asked.

Mickelson comes into this tournament with six major championships. He's won The Masters three times, the PGA Championship twice, and the Open Championship once.

His most recent major win came last year at the PGA Championship.

He'll look to win his first U.S. Open when it gets underway this coming Thursday.