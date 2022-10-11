Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: A flag blows in the breeze on the 17th green during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National.

The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers, as the PGA tweeted, "Another reason to look forward to spring."

The golf word reacted to seeing Augusta National in its virtual glory on social media.

"Fine I'll buy it," a user replied.

"Fred Ridley is without question the best chairman Augusta National has ever had. It's not even close," said Kyle Rowland. "The progressiveness and innovation have been tremendous."

"Well now I gotta buy 2 PGA games," another replied.

"EA Sports PGA Tour" will reportedly be the only place golf fans can play all four major championships including the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship.