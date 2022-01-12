The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Big PGA Tour News

The PGA Tour is aiming to change how fans see the game. On Wednesday, The Tour announced a new Netflix docuseries that will take golf fans inside the sport like never before.

“The TOUR like you’ve never seen it before,” the PGA’s official handle tweeted. “From the producers of [F1’s] Drive to Survive, a new [Netflix] docuseries will provide unprecedented access to golf’s biggest names and events throughout the season.”

The PGA Tour’s announcement received plenty of reaction from the golf world on social media.

“[Fire],” tweeted Business Insider’s Danni Santana.

“Incredible,” replied one golf fan.

“Very very interesting,” commented Victoria Hernandez.

“What a great idea,” remarked NASCAR’s Garrett Smithley.

“Can’t wait for this!!” said fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“If this is half as good as [Drive To Survive] then we’re all in for a treat!” said Matthew Kvesic.

“This is going to be so awesome,” another fan said.

“This is gonna be so sick,” another added.

According to the PGA, filming is underway now throughout 2022.

