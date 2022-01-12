The PGA Tour is aiming to change how fans see the game. On Wednesday, The Tour announced a new Netflix docuseries that will take golf fans inside the sport like never before.

“The TOUR like you’ve never seen it before,” the PGA’s official handle tweeted. “From the producers of [F1’s] Drive to Survive, a new [Netflix] docuseries will provide unprecedented access to golf’s biggest names and events throughout the season.”

According to the PGA, filming is underway now throughout 2022.