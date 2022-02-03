Golf World Reacts To The Bryson DeChambeau News

Bryson DeChambeau has reportedly been offered a massive deal that could pull him away from the PGA Tour.

According to Matt Cradock of Golf Monthly, the 28-year-old golf superstar has been offered $135 million to become the face of the rumored Saudi Golf Super League.

Bryson has reportedly been offered $135m (£100m) to become the face of the rumoured Saudi Super League 😲 https://t.co/a2UNRCD9YK — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) February 3, 2022

Fans from around the golfing world took to Twitter to share their reactions to this potentially groundbreaking news.

Many seem to think DeChambeau should take the deal.

“If this is the case…he’d be bonkers to refuse it,” one fan wrote.

“People expect Bryson to turn down $135m to play on a tour where he’s the villain and gets heckled every tournament?” anther added.

This offer would more than quadruple DeChambeau’s career earnings of $26,112,307. Even Tiger Woods’ career earnings are less than this offer at $120.8 million.

Along with DeChambeau, countless other top players have reportedly been contacted by the Saudi League. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson claimed that he and “pretty much everyone” in the top 100 have been approached with offers to join the breakaway league. Ian Poulter has reportedly been offered $30 million and Dustin Johnson said he thinks the league “is a really good concept.”

Any player who decides to join this new league could reportedly receive a lifetime ban from PGA Tour events.

Do you think DeChambeau should accept this deal?