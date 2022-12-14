Golf World Reacts To The Charlie Woods Announcement

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, son Charlie Woods and Justin Thomas of the United States walk up the 18th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For the highly-anticipated PNC Championship, 13-year-old golf prodigy Charlie Woods is going to be participating again. But a recent decision from the tournament organizers has many of his fans upset.

According to Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel, Woods will play the PNC Championship one tee up from the championship tees this year. That's two tees back - a significantly farther distance - from where he teed off at the event last year.

Lewis noted that Charlie Woods' tee position will be the same as PGA Tour legends Vijay Singh and John Daly as well as former Womens' PGA Championship winner Nelly Korda.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express frustration in the event organizers having a 13-year-old play that much farther behind and on the same level as a major champion. Some are calling it absurd and silly while others think it's some sort of "Anti-Woods bias."

Last year Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods made national headlines by reaching the final round against John Daly and John Daly II. In the year that's followed, Charlie Woods has been a national story just about every time he heads to the putting green for practice.

There's still a long way to go before Woods is even old enough to go pro, let alone show that he's good enough to compete in a PGA event.

But the PNC Championship organizers clearly believe that the Woods scion is closer than most of us think.