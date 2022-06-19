Golf World Reacts To The Epic Finish At The U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: (L-R) Matt Fitzpatrick of England waves on the fifth green as Will Zalatoris of the United States looks on during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club was a memorable one to say the least. There were surprise stars, shocking meltdowns and even a broken club along the way. But in the end, mere inches decided the champion.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris entered the final round in a tie for first place. After 17 holes, Fitzpatrick held the lead while Zalatoris was one stroke behind him.

On the 18th, Fitzpatrick went for par, finishing with a 68 on the day and six under par overall. Zalatoris had a chance to tie it with a birdie putt, but the ball rolled mere inches left of the hole to give Fitzpatrick the win.

Golf fans are all celebrating Fitzpatrick's incredible win. Though some are also gutted for Zalatoris, as he was runner-up in his second straight major.

Matt Fitzpatrick was born and raised in Sheffield, England and won the 2013 U.S. Amateur Championship. Over the next few years he would become one of the top golfers on the European Tour.

PGA Tour wins eluded Fitzpatrick though. While he enjoyed seven wins in Europe, none of those wins came under the PGA Tour umbrella.

Despite qualifying for every major between 2016 and 2021, he was rarely in contention to win save for a seventh-place finish at the 2016 Masters and last month's PGA Championship.

With his win today though, Fitzpatrick becomes the eighth English golfer and first since Justin Rose in 2013 to win the U.S. Open.

Will Matt Fitzpatrick make it two major wins at The Open next month?