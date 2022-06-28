Golf World Reacts To The PGA Tour's Big Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 08: PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a press conference prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour and the DP Tour had a big announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Per Dan Rapaport, both tours are going to announce a joint venture partnership that will run for the next 10+ years.

The PGA Tour was able to have good relations with the DP Tour, despite the LIV Tour growing stronger.

The big fear was that the DP World Tour was going to partner with the LIV Tour, which would've been bad news for the PGA.

As part of the deal (starting in 2023), the top 10 players in the DP World Tour standings will receive PGA Tour cards at the end of the year.

Golf fans know that this is a big deal for both parties.

The DP World Tour is also going to help the PGA Tour establish new events on an international scale and the latter's golfers will have access to those events.

This new partnership deal will run through 2035.