PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson has turned a lot of heads this week for his comments on the Saudi “Super League” – and not in a good way.

Mickelson, one of the greatest players in PGA Tour history, admitted that he’s considering joining the Sudai Super League.

“They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the Saudi golf league] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

Unsurprisingly, many in the golf world have pushed back on Mickelson’s comments.

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas called out Mickelson for his comments.

“Seems like a bit of a pretty, you know, egotistical statement,” he said. “I don’t know, it’s like, he’s done a lot of great things for the PGA Tour, he’s a big reason it is where it is, but him and others that are very adamant about that [league], if they’re that passionate, go ahead. I don’t think anybody’s stopping them.”

The Saudi Super League has yet to fully announce its plans – or roster of golfers. However, it sounds like Mickelson is in contention to play.

Others, like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, among others, have all committed their loyalty to the PGA Tour.