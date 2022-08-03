Golf World Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Lawsuit News

Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV golfers have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, challenging their suspensions for defecting to the new Saudi-backed series.

The suit was filed on Wednesday in the Northern District of California by Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein, per multiple reports.

The lawsuit accuses the PGA Tour of attempting to create a monopoly on the game of golf. The complaint states that the American-based organization was "threatened" by LIV Golf and "ventured to harm the careers and livelihoods of any golfers who have the temerity to defy the Tour and play in tournaments sponsored by the new entrant."

Mickelson became heavily vilified when he defected from the PGA Tour and took a massive contract to join LIV Golf back in early June.

This lawsuit certainly isn't helping his reputation.

"Phil Mickelson basically told the PGA (which made him filthy rich) to go to hell when he took $200 million to play on the Saudi Blood Money Tour. Now Mickelson is suing the PGA because they kicked him out. The textbook definition of an arrogant ass," one fane wrote.

"In a game with more than a few, Phil Mickelson may be the biggest dick in golf," another said.

"Phil Mickelson is one greedy piece of shit I’ll tell you what," another added.

The LIV Golf series is financially backing this lawsuit. Commissioner Greg Norman recently told Sports Illustrated that the Saudi-backed series is "100 percent" in support of this legal action.

“I’ve always said to them we’ll backstop you,’’ Norman said. “I’ve been open and honest with each and every one of them. We’ll back them financially with representation because we 100 percent believe we are right. You can’t guarantee anything, but the indicators point that way.’’

Mickelson was suspended from the PGA Tour on March 23 due to his recruitment of other players for LIV Golf.