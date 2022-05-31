Golf World Reacts To The Steph Curry Off Day Video
NBA star Stephen Curry is focused on the NBA Finals, but he's also preparing for the inevitable off-season. By the look of things, he's going to be playing plenty of golf.
A video of Curry on his off-day is going viral today. The video shows the Warriors point guard getting about a dozen or so golf clubs re-gripped in preparation for the off-season.
Take a look.
Anyone else getting major Michael Jordan vibes from Curry in this video? It's worth noting Jordan went golfing often, especially during the postseason, to clear his mind.
With that being said, doesn't Curry have a golf bag he could use for all those clubs?
"Steph walking around with a golf club set and no bag is filthy behavior lol," one fan said.
At least he has his priorities straight.
"Steph Curry regripping his golf clubs ahead of the NBA Finals Priorities."
"I admire Steph being so good at basketball when it’s not even close to his favorite sport," a fan said.
Curry and the Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals this Thursday night on ABC.