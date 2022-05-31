Golf World Reacts To The Steph Curry Off Day Video

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

NBA star Stephen Curry is focused on the NBA Finals, but he's also preparing for the inevitable off-season. By the look of things, he's going to be playing plenty of golf.

A video of Curry on his off-day is going viral today. The video shows the Warriors point guard getting about a dozen or so golf clubs re-gripped in preparation for the off-season.

Take a look.

Anyone else getting major Michael Jordan vibes from Curry in this video? It's worth noting Jordan went golfing often, especially during the postseason, to clear his mind.

With that being said, doesn't Curry have a golf bag he could use for all those clubs?

"Steph walking around with a golf club set and no bag is filthy behavior lol," one fan said.

At least he has his priorities straight.

"Steph Curry regripping his golf clubs ahead of the NBA Finals Priorities."

"I admire Steph being so good at basketball when it’s not even close to his favorite sport," a fan said.

Curry and the Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals this Thursday night on ABC.