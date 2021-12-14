Golf World Reacts To The Tiger, Charlie Woods Video

Like father, like son. With anticipation building around the return of Tiger Woods, the PGA Tour shared an amazing video of the similarities between Woods and his son, Charlie.

From the twirl of the club, to the picking up of the tee. It’s obvious the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

77 million views. Make it 77 million and one. @TigerWoods watches 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧: 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙨. 🐅🐯 pic.twitter.com/pfBYcx374d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2021

The pride behind Woods’ smile as he watches his son is everything. The video quickly made its rounds on social media.

Goat and Baby Goat https://t.co/dNk9lQt2nm — Top Tier 🐐 (@DizzTV_) December 14, 2021

“Goat and Baby Goat,” said one fan referring to Tiger and his cub.

“Can’t get enough of it!” added another.

This is awesome…” replied WGN Radio’s Andy Masur.

This blows my mind every time I see it. https://t.co/xgKNSKNcG1 — Gavin Wasko (@Gavinwasko3) December 14, 2021

“This blows my mind every time I see it,” another fan remarked.

Tiger is set to make his long-awaited return to golf with his son by his side. The two will pair up and compete in Orlando’s PNC Championship which tees off on December 16.

The event will be Woods’ first since a frightening car wreck back in February. One that almost saw the 15-time major champion lose his leg. Never one to be counted out, Tiger’s return to play marks the latest feat in an incredibly storied career.