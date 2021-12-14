The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger, Charlie Woods Video

Charlie and Tiger Woods walk together.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States and Charlie Woods walk during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Like father, like son. With anticipation building around the return of Tiger Woods, the PGA Tour shared an amazing video of the similarities between Woods and his son, Charlie.

From the twirl of the club, to the picking up of the tee. It’s obvious the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

The pride behind Woods’ smile as he watches his son is everything. The video quickly made its rounds on social media.

“Goat and Baby Goat,” said one fan referring to Tiger and his cub.

“Can’t get enough of it!” added another.

This is awesome…” replied WGN Radio’s Andy Masur.

“This blows my mind every time I see it,” another fan remarked.

Tiger is set to make his long-awaited return to golf with his son by his side. The two will pair up and compete in Orlando’s PNC Championship which tees off on December 16.

The event will be Woods’ first since a frightening car wreck back in February. One that almost saw the 15-time major champion lose his leg. Never one to be counted out, Tiger’s return to play marks the latest feat in an incredibly storied career.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.