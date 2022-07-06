Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods, Fan Video

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a second shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tiger Woods had some fun with the fans at the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am on Tuesday.

Already out of contention, the 15-time major winner engaged with the gallery, asking which club he should use on the Par 3 at Adare Manor.

The golf world reacted to the Tiger Woods-fan video on social media.

"Ma man," one user replied. "Yes the old Tiger probably wouldn’t have spoken like this, even in a Pro-Am but boy…. Loving this."

"New Tiger is refreshing to see for the fans..... but I miss the old stoic run you out the gym Tiger," another said.

"5 wood for me all day long."

"You can’t help but to love him," another user tweeted.

"'If I put it in the hole, that’s a lot of beers.'"

"This man knows how to work a crowd," a fan remarked. "They hang on his every word..."

"Not knocking his achievements but this version of Tiger is so much nicer than the unapproachable one of yesteryear!"

Tiger ended up finishing tied for 39th in the tournament. Now he'll remain overseas as he prepares for the British Open at St Andrews.