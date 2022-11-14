Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods, LIV Golf Drama

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

LIV Golfer Pat Perez sent some shots Tiger Woods' way after some of the 15-time major winner's comments regarding the Saudi-backed golf league.

"What is the incentive to practice?” Woods asked at the Open Championship back in July. “What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”

Perez took major issue with Tiger's logic on a recent episode of the "Son of a Butch" podcast.

“Tiger Woods coming out and talking about where is the incentive to practice and play with guaranteed money … That’s the stupidest shit I have ever heard of in my life," the LIV member shot back.

The golf world reacted to the Tiger/LIV drama on social media.

"Tiger, when asked about this quote: 'Who is Pat Perez?'"

"Pat Perez is a clown," another said.

"Lol big guy was the laughing stock of LIV (which is hard to do) because he shot 5 over every round," another user replied. "Idk maybe you should get out and practice a bit."

"Pat is right!" a golf account tweeted. "What other professional sport do players not get a guaranteed salary????"

"Pat Perez has one PGA Tour sanctioned win," another commented. "14 years ago."

"Where’s the incentive? Tiger literally built the incentive with his practice over the last 20 years. Pat Perez is talking out of both sides of his mouth here."

"Let’s see the top 10s Pat has on the LIV tour… I’m SURE he’s still grinding if he’s got a couple… right?" a fan asked.

The rivalry continues...