Golf World Reacts To The US Open Rough Video

The grass at the U.S. Open needs to be cut over the next few days.

Guido Migliozzi was doing some final preparations for the tournament and decided to drop a ball in the grass at one of the holes. Usually, you're able to see the ball as it's dropped but it almost disappeared completely.

Here's the video:

Golf fans didn't like the looks of this on social media.

"Hate to break it to everyone, but this is not what the rough will be like next week. They just haven’t mowed yet," one fan tweeted.

The US Open is set to get underway on Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Jon Rahm will look to defend his title from last year.