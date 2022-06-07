Golf World Reacts To The Viral Phil Mickelson Photo

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a second shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the golf world learned how much money Phil Mickelson would be making on the LIV Golf series.

According to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, Mickelson received a contract i the nine-digit range. "Hearing from a source that Mickelson signed a contract Saturday night worth [approximately] $200 million," Romine tweeted.

No, that's not a misprint. Mickelson is making nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to play in the new golf league. Just a few days later, LIV Golf held an introductory press conference, of which Mickelson was a part.

His appearance didn't go unnoticed by those on social media. Appearing in an all-black outfit with slicked-back hair, this Mickelson looked very different than the one that starred on the PGA Tour.

Fans, of course, had a good time with the photo that went viral on social media.

"Whatever Phil is attempting to sell, it's illegal," one fan joked.

"John Wick Chapter Fore," Mike Golic Jr said.

"Big casual attire wedding energy," another fan joked.

There are plenty of jokes flying around about the LIV Golf series and the golfers who left the PGA Tour to join it. We'll just have to wait and see if it's successful, though.