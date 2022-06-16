Golf World Reacts To The Viral Rory McIlroy Bunker Video

Rory McIlroy found himself with a near impossible lie on the par-4 fifth hole during the opening round of the U.S. Open.

With both feet in the bunker and the ball buried in the rough at waist level, McIlroy had to choke up on a wedge and try to force the ball up onto the green.

Unsurprisingly, the shot didn't go quite as planned — dribbling straight into the next greenside bunker.

The Irishman showed just how frustrating the game of golf can be — giving the bunker two hard whacks with his wedge after the botched shot.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this outburst from McIlroy.

"I’m here for this. Want more of it," one fan wrote.

"Me, but on every shot," another added.

Believe it or not, McIlroy was able to salvage a four out of this nearly impossible scenario. He stuck his second bunker shot more than 10 feet past the hole and sunk the comeback putt for a par.

McIlroy, who's fresh off a Canadian Open win at St. George's, is currently in a tie for third at 2-under.