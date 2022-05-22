Golf World Reacts To The Viral Tiger Woods Fan Photo

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

One fan was really enjoying himself while watching Tiger Woods do his thing on Saturday.

Woods was hitting a shot from a grassy area near the spectators and one fan was watching while holding a beer.

He was having the time of his life.

The golf world had some great reactions to this photo.

This ended up being one of the final shots of the day for Woods.

He ended up withdrawing from the tournament after the third round. He shot a 79 in that round and obviously wasn't himself throughout the entire tournament.

That said, this is still a moment that these fans, especially the one with the beer, will remember for the rest of their lives.

You can watch the final round of the PGA Championship on CBS.