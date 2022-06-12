Golf World Reacts To This Weekend's PGA Tour Leaderboard

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

If the PGA Tour participants at the RBC Canadian Open bring this same energy to next week's U.S. Open, we could have a historic major ahead.

Heading into the final round of the RBC, Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are tied for the lead at 11 under par. But four other golfers are nipping at their heels.

Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Alex Smalley are all right there at nine under par. A few others - Austin Cook and Jim Knous - could be in the running with a big day at seven under par.

Golf fans are loving how crowded the leaderboard is heading into the final round. Just about everyone is expecting a wild finish to the RBC.

The RBC Canadian Open is the unofficial tuneup event to next week's U.S. Open in Massachusetts.

But the U.S. Open field will still be packed despite the recent PGA Tour hammer drop on LIV Golf participants. All of the eligible golfers who were suspended from the PGA Tour but still qualified for the U.S. Open will be competing.

Whoever wins the RBC will have a ton of momentum heading into Thursday. But not all of it.

Several recent major winners who didn't participate such as Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are heading to The Country Club too.

Who do you see coming out on top in the RBC Canadian Open this afternoon?