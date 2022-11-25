Golf World Reacts To Tiger, Charlie Woods News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods of the United States prepare to play from the first tee during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For the third year in a row, Tiger Woods will compete in the Father Son Challenge at the 2022 PNC Championship — taking the course with his son, Charlie.

The international golf icon took to Twitter to announce their participation on Friday.

"I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special," he wrote.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this exciting news.

"I will be watching you both! Can’t wait!" one fan wrote.

"Christmas comes early! Love watching Tiger continue fighting back Father Time," another added.

"Well then. That's what I needed/wanted to hear! Ready to watch the Woods & Dailys dual it out again," another said.

Tiger and Charlie finished second in last year's challenge with a 25-under final score. The Woods team finished just behind John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

Tiger's appearance at last year's event was his first return to competitive golf after suffering serious injuries in a car crash on February 23, 2021. The Woods team success was met with a great deal of support from the golf world.

Tiger and Charlie will look to notch their first PNC Championship win when they take the course at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.