Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods 1-Year Anniversary

Tiger Woods in the second round of The Masters at Augusta National.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the continuation of the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

One year ago today, the golf world held its collective breath when it heard the news of Tiger Woods’ horrifying car accident in Los Angeles.

Tiger says that he considers himself lucky to be alive. With multiple serious leg injuries that nearly resulted in the loss of his right leg, he’s lucky to be walking again. And with quite a bit of initial speculation against it, he’s certainly lucky to be back on the golf course swinging a club again.

On Wednesday, golf fans everywhere reacted to the one-year anniversary of Tiger’s crash and the recovery journey he’s mounted so far.

PGA TOUR star and longtime friend of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, shared his reaction to today’s anniversary last week.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year,’’ Thomas said at Riviera. “It feels like it’s been longer than that. So, it’s great seeing him here. I know he loves it, catching up with all of us and all the other guys. Yeah, anytime you get to have him around, especially with all he’s been through the last year, it’s definitely great for everybody.’’

Woods, who finished second in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie back in December, will continue his recovery process in hopes of making a triumphant return to the tour. During a studio appearance with CBS at the Genesis Open this past weekend, Woods indicated that he doesn’t have an exact recovery timeline — but he does expect to return to the PGA TOUR at some point.

From the looks of the reaction to today’s one-year milestone, it appears fans from around the golfing world are ready for that return as well.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.