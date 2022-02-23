Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods 1-Year Anniversary

One year ago today, the golf world held its collective breath when it heard the news of Tiger Woods’ horrifying car accident in Los Angeles.

Tiger says that he considers himself lucky to be alive. With multiple serious leg injuries that nearly resulted in the loss of his right leg, he’s lucky to be walking again. And with quite a bit of initial speculation against it, he’s certainly lucky to be back on the golf course swinging a club again.

On Wednesday, golf fans everywhere reacted to the one-year anniversary of Tiger’s crash and the recovery journey he’s mounted so far.

One year removed from his near fatal crash, there are more questions than answers when it comes to the future for Tiger Woods. https://t.co/vB4NcVSOU0 — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) February 23, 2022

One year ago, we saw those harrowing images and wondered if we’d ever see Tiger again. A year later, we’re still unsure what his future looks like—but Tiger’s okay. Better than okay. And that, as Joaco Niemann said, is something very special for our game:https://t.co/OkuR4AezUG — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2022

It’s been exactly one-year since Tiger Woods car accident in LA. Does anyone still believe he can surpass/tie Nicklaus in majors?

Jack has 18, and Woods has 15. — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) February 23, 2022

it's been one year since Tiger Woods crashed his car in a wreck he says he's lucky to have survived@Mark_Schlabach chronicled everything that's happened since https://t.co/luFBBR00h0 — Elizabeth Baugh (@elizabeth_baugh) February 23, 2022

PGA TOUR star and longtime friend of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, shared his reaction to today’s anniversary last week.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year,’’ Thomas said at Riviera. “It feels like it’s been longer than that. So, it’s great seeing him here. I know he loves it, catching up with all of us and all the other guys. Yeah, anytime you get to have him around, especially with all he’s been through the last year, it’s definitely great for everybody.’’

Woods, who finished second in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie back in December, will continue his recovery process in hopes of making a triumphant return to the tour. During a studio appearance with CBS at the Genesis Open this past weekend, Woods indicated that he doesn’t have an exact recovery timeline — but he does expect to return to the PGA TOUR at some point.

From the looks of the reaction to today’s one-year milestone, it appears fans from around the golfing world are ready for that return as well.