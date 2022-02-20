Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Appearance Saturday

Tiger Woods might not be close to returning to full-time playing status, but he sure is looking pretty good.

On Saturday, Woods made a television appearance during the third round of his Genesis Invitational tournament.

At this time last year, Woods made a similar appearance on CBS. Many noticed how different Woods looked this year – in a good way.

“Hard to believe he almost lost a leg in between these images yet still looks better in the later one,” No Laying Up tweeted.

Hard to believe he almost lost a leg in between these images yet still looks better in the later one. pic.twitter.com/jMZvHaJWqv — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) February 19, 2022

Woods does look pretty great.

Golf Channel had more:

On camera and in person, he looked healthy, his biceps stretching the limits of his crispy white sweater. He spoke clearly on a variety of topics (life after golf; the distance debate; his upcoming Hall of Fame speech) and laughed easily at his new physical limitations, joking that he hadn’t been running any marathons recently.

Woods continues to say that he’s unsure when he’ll return to professional golf.

The Masters is coming up in a little more than a month. Woods will be in attendance for the Champions Dinner. However, it remains to be seen if he will be able to play.

“That was special and your call made it that much more memorable and historic.” Tiger says of Nantz on 2019 Masters Jim: “Maybe there’s another one…” TW: “We’ll see” and smiles — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 19, 2022

For now, though, fans are just happy to see that Woods is smiling and healthy.