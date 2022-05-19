Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Breakfast Photo

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday morning, Tiger Woods teed off for his first round at the PGA Championship.

He got off to a hot start, carding a birdie on his very first hole after stuffing it close. Just a few holes later, he added another birdie to the card to move to two-under for the round.

However, it's what he did just before that hole that caught everyone's attention. Standing on the tee box at No. 4, Woods was seen eating a relatively large sandwich.

"Tiger's got like a reuben sandwich. What are we doing? It's 9:15 a.m.!" Scott Van Pelt allegedly said during the broadcast.

One fan had an explanation for the sandwich.

"Tiger probably woke up at 3 or 4 in the morning to get his body ready for this tee time so actually, the sandwich makes sense. It's lunch time for the GOAT," one fan said.

"Tiger ate an entire sandwich on the 14th tee, then made birdie. I think there's a lesson in there for all of us," another fan said.

Woods has struggled over the last 14 holes and currently sits at four-over for the tournament.