Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Emotional Walk At St. Andrews

After a brutal performance at St Andrews that will surely see him miss the cut, Tiger Woods took an emotional walk to end his Open Championship round.

At the 18th hole, Woods took his hat off to salute the roaring crowd at St Andrews. The emotion was palpable as he approached his ball for the final hole of his afternoon.

Given some of the things Woods said after he finished his round, it may very well have been the final time he takes that walk across Swilcan Bridge in The Open Championship.

The video has gone viral with over 500,000 views and 6,000 likes in under an hour. But the reaction from the golf world is just as incredible.

Everyone on Twitter is praising Woods for his remarkable career and how beautiful the moment is:

Tiger Woods made it clear this week that he has no plans on retiring in the immediate future. But he's also stated that he won't be competing on a full-time basis anymore.

No doubt there will be fewer and fewer appearances by Tiger Woods at future PGA Tour events and majors.

Woods has won The Open Championship three times in his storied career. His sixth-place finish in 2018 marked his return to the top of the golf world and he followed that up by winning the Masters the following year.

An uncertain future awaits the golf world as we all wait to see what Tiger Woods does next.